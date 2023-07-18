Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Sues For Probe Into Robotics Co.'s SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (July 18, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Massachusetts-based artificial intelligence company Berkshire Grey Inc. on Tuesday sued the business in Delaware's Court of Chancery for books and records to investigate possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with its July 2021 union with a special purpose acquisition company, pointing out Berkshire Grey's significant underperformance since the consolidation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!