Hospital Tells NC Panel It's Not To Blame For Man's Suicide

By Hayley Fowler (July 18, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina hospital has urged the state appeals court not to revive a widow's medical malpractice suit over her husband's suicide following his discharge, saying it's immune from her claims and she hasn't otherwise directly linked the hospital's actions to his death....

