House Panel Restarts Debate On Autonomous Vehicle Bill

By Linda Chiem (July 26, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers jump-started debate Wednesday on proposed legislation governing how autonomous cars are manufactured, tested and deployed in the U.S., as carmakers and technology companies push for more concrete rules to help drive innovation and competition in the industry....

