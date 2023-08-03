Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Calif. Privacy Law Changes Affect Asset Managers

By Kevin Angle and Catherine Skulan (August 3, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The California Consumer Privacy Act, signed into law in 2018, revolutionized privacy law in the U.S., creating new consumer privacy rights, requiring extensive disclosures and imposing new obligations on data sharing, particularly in the context of online advertising....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!