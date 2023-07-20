Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Backs Axing Pharma Execs' Conspiracy Charge

By Ryan Harroff (July 20, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit stood by a lower court's decision to throw out a conspiracy charge against KVK-Tech Inc. and two of its executives in a precedential ruling Thursday that found federal prosecutors had failed to properly allege that they conspired to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act....

