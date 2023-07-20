Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paxton Aims To Delay Ethics Case Past Impeachment Trial

By Lynn LaRowe (July 20, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked a state appellate court to postpone oral arguments in his appeal of a State Bar of Texas ethics complaint related to his challenge to the 2020 presidential election results until after the state's Senate impeachment trial has concluded....

