Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Polsinelli Avoids Sanctions, More Damages In Fraud Suit

By Madison Arnold (July 24, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has handed a defunct cryptocurrency trading club and its liquidating agent a pair of loses, including declining to reconsider her decision to limit potential damages in a $35 million negligence suit against Polsinelli PC, saying the liquidating agent waived his ability to argue that damages should include any other amount than what was already decided....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!