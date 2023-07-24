Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. County Must Review Biofuel Refinery Project Approval

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 24, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A California Superior Court judge threw into question a Bay Area county's approval of Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Phillips 66's proposed conversion of their crude oil refineries into biofuel refineries, after finding the county's environmental impact reports insufficiently addressed the facilities' odor mitigation measures....

