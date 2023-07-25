Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Colo. Eviction Case Could Transform Tenant Rights

By Jacob Hollars (July 25, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court recently granted certiorari in just one case, Claire Miller v. Jesse Amos, in which the court will weigh in on an issue of first impression in Colorado: whether "a landlord's discrimination or retaliation under the Colorado Fair Housing Act can be raised as an affirmative defense to a forcible entry and detainer action."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!