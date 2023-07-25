Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Tosses Forest Fire Verdict Citing Excluded Testimony

By Ivan Moreno (July 25, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit vacated a North Carolina man's conviction for setting a brush fire that burned 70 acres of a national forest, saying in a published opinion Tuesday that the district court was wrong to block his testimony that he thought he was on his family's property at the time and not on federal land....

