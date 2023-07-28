Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Benefits Ruling Has ERISA Review Standard Red Flags

By Mark DeBofsky (July 28, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A recently issued decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in McIntyre v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., which was the second ruling on the same case, illustrates how difficult it can be for Employee Retirement Income Security Act-governed disability benefit claimants to qualify for benefits when a court applies a deferential standard of judicial review....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!