Expect More Mental Health Parity Guidance, DOL Official Says

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 26, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits chief said Wednesday that the agency is working on more guidance for health plans to help them comply with new reporting requirements related to parity in coverage for mental health and substance use disorder treatments, a day after rolling out proposed rules....

