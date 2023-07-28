Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Gov. Elevates 10 Justices To New Judgeship Roles

By Emily Johnson (July 28, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed 10 justices to serve in new roles in the state's intermediate appellate courts, including naming a justice to fill the vacancy created last month when Hochul named Justice Dianne Renwick as presiding justice of the First Department, the governor announced Friday....

