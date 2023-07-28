Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Auto Regulator Floats Stricter Fuel Economy Standards

By Linda Chiem (July 28, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday unveiled highly anticipated new fuel economy standards for passenger cars and light trucks that envision boosting average efficiency to 58 miles per gallon by 2032, marking the Biden administration's latest climate-focused endeavor to curb emissions in the transportation sector....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!