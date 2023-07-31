SEC Fights To Keep Annuity Commissions Suit Alive

By Katryna Perera (July 31, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss its suit accusing an investment adviser of keeping his clients in the dark about the lucrative upfront commissions he made on their insurance annuities, arguing that its claims are sufficient and lay out the "who, what, when, where, and how" of the alleged fraud....