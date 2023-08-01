Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PUC Pricing Orders Rightly Nixed, Texas High Court Told

By Tom Lotshaw (August 1, 2023, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Power producers including Exelon Generation Co. LLC and Luminant Energy Co. LLC are urging the Texas Supreme Court to uphold a ruling that invalidated two emergency pricing orders the Public Utility Commission of Texas issued during winter storm Uri, saying the lower court correctly concluded the regulator has no such authority to set electricity prices....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!