Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lewis Brisbois Adds Pair Of Ex-Reed Smith Attys In Fla.

By Emily Johnson (August 3, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has brought on two former Reed Smith LLP attorneys in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office, strengthening its capabilities in complex business and commercial litigation, the firm said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!