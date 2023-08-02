Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arkansas Metal Co. Raises $700M To Build Rebar Mill

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (August 2, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Arkansas-based scrap metal recycling and steel production company Hybar LLC on Wednesday announced that it raised $700 million of debt and equity financing from two private equity firms to build and operate an environmentally sustainable scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill in northeast Arkansas....

