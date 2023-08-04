Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Court Says Would-Be Cannabis Operators Filed Wrong Suit

By Celeste Bott (August 4, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court refused to revive a lawsuit claiming the state's lottery program for doling out cannabis licenses is biased and unconstitutional and doesn't fulfill its initially stated goal of social equity and social justice reform, agreeing with a lower court that the would-be dispensary operators failed to first timely file a claim for administrative review....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!