Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Hospital Keeps Win In Med Mal Wrongful Death Suit

By Mike Curley (August 7, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court won't upend a judgment granting The Bellevue Hospital a win in a wrongful death suit alleging one of its doctors prescribed medications that led to a patient's death hours after her discharge, saying the plaintiff's expert didn't explain inconsistencies between an affidavit in support of the case and his deposition testimony....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!