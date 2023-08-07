Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Voters Say Holtzman Vogel Not Immune From Defamation Suit

By Hayley Fowler (August 7, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT) -- North Carolina voters who say they were falsely accused of voter fraud by Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC are fighting to keep their defamation case alive, telling the state Supreme Court the firm can't claim immunity after making such accusations and then jumping ship....

