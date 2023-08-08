Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PE Firms Get Fines Cut For Pharma Co.'s Excessive Pricing

By Joanne Faulkner (August 8, 2023, 4:48 PM BST) -- An appeals tribunal upheld on Tuesday a decision that Advanz excessively inflated the price of its thyroid tablets for the National Health Service but cut the fines imposed by the antitrust authority on the pharmaceutical company's former owners by almost a third....

