Conn. Justices Limit COVID-19 Malpractice Liability Shield

By Aaron Keller (August 9, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- In a pair of COVID-19-related opinions, the Connecticut Supreme Court allowed the estates of injured patients to pursue negligence claims against doctors and medical facilities despite arguments that immunity shields in executive orders issued during the early days of the pandemic afforded protections against liability....

