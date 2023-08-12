Employment Authority: DOL's New Prevailing Wages Rule

Law360 (August 12, 2023, 1:26 AM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at whether the U.S. Department of Labor's new rule regulating wages in publicly funded projects could face legal challenges; at three takeaways from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's proposed regulations on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act; and at whether Outten & Golden LLP associates' union could be the beginning of a new trend. ...