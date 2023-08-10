Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Washoe Tribe Gets $1.3M From DOE For Grid Improvements

By Ali Sullivan (August 10, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will get $1.3 million in federal funding to modernize its energy grid infrastructure and invest in renewable energy as the U.S. Department of Energy funnels money toward reinforcing the power grid against extreme weather....

