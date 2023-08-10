Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cadwalader Says Twins Can't Get Legal File Until Debt Is Paid

By Ivan Moreno (August 10, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP told a Brooklyn federal judge Thursday it shouldn't be ordered to produce the file of its past representation of identical twin brothers accused of investment fraud, saying they owe legal fees and are litigating the same issue in two other courts, including a malpractice suit against the firm....

