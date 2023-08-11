Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Security Co. Can't Toss Suit Over Teen's Death In Conn. Pool

By Mike Curley (August 11, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge won't let a security company out of a suit alleging its negligence led to the death of a teenager who died by drowning after sneaking into a Hartford park pool, saying there are questions to be answered about what caused an internet disruption that prevented the security cameras from working....

