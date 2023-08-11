Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Daughter Sues Father In Hydraulic Co. Contract Dispute

By Rachel Riley (August 11, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Washington woman is suing a Seattle hydraulics repair shop owned by her parents in Washington state court, saying her father backtracked on a contractual promise that she would take the helm of the family business and instead schemed to sell its assets, pocket the proceeds and evade creditors....

