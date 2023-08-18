Employment Authority: DOL Faces Regulatory Power Fights

Law360 (August 18, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with how the U.S. Department of Labor fares in challenges to its regulatory power; a look at the impact of new laws for lactating employees during National Breastfeeding Awareness Month; and a glimpse into the demands from the United Auto Workers in negotiations with the Big Three automakers as the union prepares for a strike....