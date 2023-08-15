A Timeline Of Trump's Ga. Election Conspiracy Allegations

By Peter McGuire (August 15, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Georgia prosecutors indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on Monday, alleging a conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 general election in the state, with charges that included accusing some of the former president's attorneys and other key public figures of actions ranging from intimidating a poll worker at her home, to illegally accessing voting machines, to pressuring Georgia's secretary of state to "find" the votes needed to make Trump a winner in the Peach State....