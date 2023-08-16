Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Author Can't Rely On Translation To Get TM For Book Title

By Andrew Karpan (August 16, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has held that an author of a self-help book about liberating "the millionaire within himself" can't register a trademark covering the title of the book if he only wants to use it for a translation of that same book....

