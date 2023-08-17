Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Reopens Cuba Field Office Shuttered By Trump Admin.

By Britain Eakin (August 17, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday the reopening of a field office in Havana, Cuba, that the Trump administration shut down in 2018, which will assist with immigration interviews and processing pending family reunification parole cases....

