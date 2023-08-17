Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Revives Deadly $82M Wildfire Damage Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (August 17, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday revived Tennessee property owners' suit seeking to recover from the federal government $82 million in damages they suffered from the 2016 Chimney Tops 2 Fire, finding in a published opinion that the plaintiffs gave the appropriate agency notice of their claims that they weren't warned of the fire dangers....

