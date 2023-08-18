Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Says Rest Stop Chief Defined By OT-Exempt Duties

By Caleb Drickey (August 18, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A highway rest stop district director's responsibilities to supervise other workers and ensure smooth business operations were more important than the other tasks he spent most of his time performing, the Sixth Circuit said, ruling that his managerial duties rendered him exempt from overtime pay....

