Pro Say: An Alleged Predator At GMU Law

Law360 (August 18, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- In an exclusive report by Law360 this week, two women lawyers alleged that former Federal Trade Commission member and George Mason University law professor Joshua D. Wright abused his power in order to engage them in sexual contact, beginning while they were his students and continuing into their professional lives....

