Employment Authority: EEOC Strategic Plan's Takeaways

Law360 (August 25, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a glimpse at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's plan to take on big discrimination cases in the coming years, how a split between the Fifth and Sixth circuits on certification for collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act is affecting wage and hour litigation, and a look at the NLRB's changes to its analysis for when employers should be ordered to bargain with new unions....