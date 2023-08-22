Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Polluter Rule Falls Short Of Enviro Justice, Groups Say

By Tom Lotshaw (August 22, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups claim a permitting rule Colorado regulators adopted to reduce air pollution in overburdened communities falls far short of enhanced monitoring and modeling requirements laid out in an environmental justice bill state lawmakers passed, leaving residents without information to understand health risks or hold polluters accountable....

