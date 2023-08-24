6th Circ. Affirms Sentencing Of Bank Fraud Co-Conspirators

By Katryna Perera (August 24, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's sentencing of two co-conspirators in a bank fraud scheme, saying the district court was not required to apportion the restitution amount equally among the two fraudsters, and therefore, the lower court did not err when it ordered one of them, who got deeply involved in the fraud, to pay restitution in full....