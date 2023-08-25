Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-GMU Law Prof. Says Sex With Students Was 'Consensual'

By Aebra Coe (August 25, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- In a $108 million defamation lawsuit filed Thursday in Virginia state court, former George Mason University law professor Joshua Wright said two former students who have brought allegations of sexual misconduct against him are "scorned former lovers" who had a "premeditated plan to ruin [his] life."...

