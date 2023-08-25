Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UAW Members Greenlight Strikes On Big 3 Automakers

By Dorothy Atkins (August 25, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers said Friday that its members have voted with "near universal approval" to authorize strikes against the so-called Big Three automakers, placing added pressure on Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to reach compromises as they negotiate ahead of a looming September deadline when the current union contracts expire....

