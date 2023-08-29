Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spanish Soccer Leaders Demand President's Resignation

By Alex Lawson (August 29, 2023, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The governing body of Spanish soccer has demanded the resignation of its own president, Luis Rubiales, who faces mounting backlash for kissing national team midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips in an incident Hermoso said was not consensual....

