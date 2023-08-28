Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABA Launches Task Force To Study Promise, Peril Of AI

By Tracey Read (August 28, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association announced a new task force Monday to study the complex legal and ethical questions surrounding artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, which are expected to reallocate tasks currently done by humans....

