Chipotle To Pay $322K To End DC Child Labor Allegations

By Joyce Hanson (August 28, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Burrito chain Chipotle will pay $322,400 to settle District of Columbia claims that it violated child labor law hundreds of times by refusing to honor caps set on the number of hours that minors are permitted to work, D.C.'s attorney general said Monday....

