Palantir Insiders Hyped SPACs To Raise Stock Price, Suit Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 28, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. have sued the company's officers and directors in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging that they manipulated the company's stock price through "pie in the sky" investments in special-purpose acquisition companies so they could sell $2.2 billion worth of stock at inflated prices....

