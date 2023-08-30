Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Allstate Spreadsheets Were Trade Secrets, 1st Circ. Says

By Andrew Karpan (August 30, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Two former Allstate agents failed to convince the First Circuit that spreadsheets they created containing information about thousands of customers were not trade secrets and could be used for their own business, a ruling the agents' lawyer warned will create some "troubling precedent" for contracted employees....

