Conn. Judiciary Wants Reinstatement Row Kept On Home Turf

By Aaron Keller (August 31, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Fearing that judges might be called into administrative hearings to explain attorney discipline decisions, the Connecticut Judicial Branch on Thursday asked one of its own superior court judges to accept an immediate appeal of a Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities referee's refusal to dismiss a challenge to a reinstatement proceeding....

