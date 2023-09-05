Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Detentions Highest Since Biden Took Office, Report Says

By Rae Ann Varona (September 5, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had 32,743 migrants in its custody as of late August, marking the highest number of migrants detained during President Joe Biden's nearly three years in office, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse....

