Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Family Can Refile Injury Suit Against NC Baptist Church

By Mike Curley (September 5, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appeals panel on Tuesday found a trial court was wrong to dismiss with prejudice a family's personal injury suit against Salem Baptist Church Inc., saying the court hadn't adequately explained how the family's delays in responding to discovery prejudiced the church....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!