CFTC Lands $1.7B Settlement For Mirror Trading Bitcoin Case

By Katryna Perera (September 7, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on a $1.7 billion deal between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Mirror Trading International Pty. Ltd. — the company of a South African citizen accused by the agency in April of operating a multilevel marketing scheme to sell fraudulent investments in bitcoin throughout the U.S....

