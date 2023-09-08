Employment Authority: 2nd Circ. Bolsters Title VII Shift

Law360 (September 8, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at how the Second Circuit could bolster a new legal movement with its ruling that Title VII violations can still happen even if workers' pay is not affected; how the U.S. Department of Labor's new overtime rule could bridge the U.S. territories gap; and how the National Labor Relations Board's recent decisions bolstering the scope of workers' protections are tilting the scales back toward employees. ...